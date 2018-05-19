Blu-ray

‘Sherlock Gnomes’ Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Release Dates and Details

Paramount Home Entertainment is bringing the animated comedy adventure Sherlock Gnomes to home video this June.

The first stop for Sherlock Gnomes is a June 5th arrival on Digital HD. The Sherlock Gnomes Blu-ray and DVD release date is set for a week later on June 12th.

Sherlock Gnomes features a very recognizable voice cast including Johnny Depp, Emily Blunt, James McAvoy and Mary J. Blige. It has earned approximately $71.3 million at the worldwide box office thus far from an estimated budget of around $59 million.

The home video versions of Sherlock Gnomes include roughly 45 minutes of bonus features. Here’s a breakdown:

  • Gnome is Where the Heart Is – Go behind-the-scenes with the all-star cast
  • All Roads Lead to Gnome: London Locations in Sherlock Gnomes
  • Miss Gnomer: Mary J. Blige and the Music of Sherlock Gnomes
  • Stronger Than I Ever Was – Enjoy the brand new music video performed by Mary J. Blige
  • How To Draw – Learn how to draw your favorite characters:
    • Sherlock Gnomes
    • Watson
    • Moriarty
    • Goons
  • Animating Sherlock Gnomes – Discover the magic behind the movie’s animation

Sherlock Gnomes Blu-ray Cover Art

